SDMC hikes minimum pay for daily wagers

Civic body also regularises 209 cleaners

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday passed a proposal to revise the minimum pay for daily wagers, as per the Delhi Government’s instructions.

According to the revised rates, unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers will now get ₹612 per day (previously ₹416), ₹675 per day (previously ₹468), and ₹742 per day (previously ₹494) respectively. The SDMC has 12,271 employees working on daily wages.

Furthermore, SDMC standing committee chairman B.K. Oberoi said that 209 cleaners (nala beldars) have been regularised by the civic body.

Fund shortage

“The initial number stood at 221 but we found that 12 cleaners had expired and their names had been excluded. Previously, we had regularised 98 nala beldars and we plan to regularise an additional 300 cleaners by December,” he said, adding that the delay in regularising all cleaners was due to the civic body facing a shortage of funds.