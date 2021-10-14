SDMC fines 72 builders for DPCC violation

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Wednesday said that it had imposed fines worth ₹65 lakh on 72 builders and owners in the south zone, over the last week, for violating guidelines issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to check pollution caused by construction activities.

The SDMC said that it had “observed grave violations” in projects being “executed by the NBCC” and had imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh. “The different projects within the complex of IIT Delhi were also found violating the said guidelines and imposed the total fine of ₹20 lakh accordingly. One project known as Sports Injury Centre-Safdarjung Hospital has also been imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh,” a press note stated.

J.S. Yadav, executive engineer, said that these measures were part of the “special drive” that was “initiated last week” to curb pollution caused by Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste.

“On inspection of these sites, we found loose soil that was left uncovered and no green screens were installed around the construction sites. These violations were observed in most cases,” said Mr. Yadav, adding that the DPCC guidelines must be followed strictly.