SDMC files report on ‘illegal’ abattoirs

Following a plea seeking action against alleged illegal slaughterhouses operating in the city, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that two slaughterhouses in Uttam Nagar are operating in a hygienic manner and that the waste material was not being dumped in sewers as alleged.

The civic body also informed the tribunal that its officials have carried out inspections in the area and found 11 people, who were carrying out illegal pig slaughter in the west zone, for which closure notices were issued.

Earlier, the green panel had sought a report from the SDMC on the matter and directed it to ensure that steps are taken to prevent the discharge of blood in drains, as was alleged in the plea.

The SMDC furnished the report following a plea moved by Bharat Batra.