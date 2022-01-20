SDMC extends amnesty scheme for taxpayers

New Delhi

20 January 2022 01:05 IST

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has extended its ongoing amnesty scheme for property taxpayers under its area of jurisdiction on Wednesday.

Property taxpayers can now avail of a complete waiver on penalty and interest rates on outstanding dues by making a payment of the total amount by January 31. Previously, the deadline was January 15.

Apart from this, a 90% waiver on interest rate and 100% waiver on penalty can be availed of by paying the total dues by February 28, while a waiver of 80% on interest and 100% on penalty can be availed of if the payment of outstanding property tax is made by March 31.

“The taxpayers have to pay the total outstanding dues that are pending till date in order to avail the waiver. For those who pay their dues by February 31, the waiver on interest has been increased from 75% to 90%, and for those who pay by March 31, the waiver on interest has been increased from 50% to 80%,” a senior SDMC official said, adding that the civic body has collected close to ₹18 crore since the scheme was launched in December 2021.

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan said that the decision to extend the scheme was due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in the city and added that the move will also help encourage more taxpayers to pay their outstanding dues.

SDMC Standing Committee Chairman B.K. Oberoi on Tuesday said that the civic body has not accepted the proposal to increase property tax rates and will instead give a property tax waiver for previous years for residents of unauthorised colonies that were recently regularised.