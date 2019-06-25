SDMC defers sealing drive in Amar Colony

Sealing of tenements in Amar Colony, scheduled for Tuesday, was deferred after the Urban Development Ministry wrote to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) clarifying that several such properties were protected under the Special Provisions Act.

The Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee, set up to check and take action on unauthorised constructions had ordered the sealing of C-type tenements which were allotted to rehabilitate refugees who migrated from Pakistan at the time of Partition.

The Land and Development Office (L&DO) clarified that the unauthorised constructions at these sites were made prior to 2006. A survey of the area from 2002 records these violations extensively as well. The properties, it clarified, were protected under the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2011.

Additionally, it informed that more than 300 such property owners had applied for regularisation of their properties under different schemes, had paid the dues. In view of the response received, the SDMC informed the monitoring committee that it would defer the sealing and issuance of more notices.

Home Minister Satyendar Jain reiterated the position that sealing cannot be carried out without the permission of the Supreme Court as it would be a violation of the Special Provisions Act.