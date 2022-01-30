SDMC decision is contempt of Assembly: AAP

New Delhi

30 January 2022 01:14 IST

MLA had asked whether BJP pays municipal corporation for all advertisements in city

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said the South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s decision to not reply to questions sent by the Delhi Assembly’s privilege committee is a “contempt” of the House.

“The BJP-ruled municipal corporation has brought forth a tyrannical proposal stating that it will not answer queries sent by the Delhi Vidhan Sabha,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

He said an AAP MLA had asked in the Assembly whether the BJP pays the civic bodies for all the advertisements it has put up in the city but the Commissioner of the corporation replied saying he has no information on it.

“Was the institution of Delhi Vidhan Sabha wrong to seek accountability from the municipal corporation? Is it not the BJP who puts up the hoardings? Is the Commissioner so blindsided by the BJP’s antics that he failed to notice those massive hoardings above his head? The BJP is trying to cover up their corruption but they’ve been exposed by publicly stating they won’t answer to the Vidhan Sabha,” the AAP leader said.

Defending the municipal body, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the SDMC’s decision to not to reply to Delhi Assembly’s queries is logically correct.

“When the Arvind Kejriwal government is not implementing the 4th & 5th Delhi Finance Commission recommendations on funds for civic bodies, which it had accepted in the Assembly, then how does it expect the civic bodies to reply to the queries. When the Delhi government does not respect the Assembly, then how does it expect the South body to answer the politically motivated questions on hoardings raised in the same Assembly,” Mr. Kapoor said.