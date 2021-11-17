SDMC converts unused garbage collection point into book bank

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday opened a book bank at an unused garbage collection point (dhalao) in Janakpuri. The move comes as the civic body is looking to use more fixed compactor transfer stations (FCTS) for processing waste.

“People can donate books at the book bank, which in turn will help the needy students,” SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said.

“In Janakpuri, there were close to eight dhalaos. But now, there are nearly five FCTS which help handle the garbage better. The dhalaos, which are now shut, are being converted into spaces such as libraries and book banks,” a civic body official said.

SDMC standing committee chairman B.K. Oberoi said “approximately 100 FCTS” have been installed in areas under the civic body’s jurisdiction and that a “majority of the dhalaos have been converted” into spaces for public use.

Dhalaos are three-walled open structures. FCTS on the other hand are mechanised units, which can process higher volumes of waste — almost equivalent to the amount of garbage generated at three to four dhalaos.