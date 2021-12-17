SDMC builds nutrition gardens in 48 schools

New Delhi

17 December 2021

It aims to utilise the produce as part of students’ midday meal programme

With the aim of educating primary school students on the subject of nutrition, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday announced that 48 of its schools are now equipped with nutrition gardens.

Packed with freshly grown produce such as spinach, tomato, okra, carrot and fruits such as mango, pomegranate, mulberry, the civic body aims to utilise the produce as part of the students’ midday meal programme while providing them with first-hand knowledge on gardening.

More schools

SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said similar nutrition gardens at 100 more schools will be started by the end of December and all “568 schools” under the civic body will have a nutrition garden by “the end of January, next year”.

Mr. Bharti, further added, “Schools that are facing shortage of land will start a nutrition garden[s] with the help of pots and fruits [and] vegetables will be planted and grown in them. Arrangement of pots will be made for such schools and the Horticulture Department has been asked to cooperate with the schools. The department will also organise workshops for starting nutrition gardens. A majority of children report deficiency of protein, vitamins, calcium and essential minerals. Vegetables and fruits grown through these nutrition garden will be used for midday meals which will further help in providing nutritious food to children.”