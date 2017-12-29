SDMC ban on display of non-veg food draws flak

Days after the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) decided to pass a proposal banning the display of non-vegetarian food items outside shops, owners across the area have criticised the decision as “anti-people”.

Objections raised

“Why does the municipality have to decide how we run our business? When we are abiding by all the rules, then why can’t we put what we sell on display?,” asked Mohammad Ilias, the owner of Mohammad’s Joint in Nizamuddin.

Several eatery owners like Ilias raised objections against the civic body’s move. Many said that this was “not just the anti-minority agenda of the BJP in the civic bodies but it was also shaming people for their eating preferences”.

“If eating non-vegetarian food is not banned then why should displaying it be a problem? We are not forcing it down anyone’s throat,” said Mohinder Singh Sekhawat, who has been running Mosam’s restaurant in the area for over 15 years now.

‘Unfair to categorise’

A lot of customers have also expressed their displeasure with this decision. Sunita Mehra (35) said that in a city with people from diverse backgrounds and tastes it is unfair to categorise eating habits as good and bad.

“By saying that owners cannot display items outside the shops, you are sending out a message that selling and eating non-veg food is a sin. I am sure these agencies have better work to do than peep into people’s plates,” Ms. Mehra said.

Though SDMC officials have cited hygiene concerns as the main reason behind the proposal, sources said that they have been receiving feedback from councillors that many vegetarian residents in their areas have complained of such display of cut meat.