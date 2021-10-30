SDMC announces property tax waiver for unauthorised colonies

New Delhi

30 October 2021 02:20 IST

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday announced an amnesty scheme under which owners of residential and commercial properties in unauthorised colonies will get a waiver on property tax dues.

Under the scheme, owners of residential properties can avail the waiver on dues prior to 2021-2022 by paying property tax for one financial year – 2021-2022, whereas commercial property owners can get the waiver on dues prior to 2019-2020 by paying property tax for three financial years – 2019-2020, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.

“The scheme is applicable in all unauthorised colonies and it will be operational till March 31, 2022,” SDMC officials said. The move comes despite a shortage in funds at the South civic body.

Advertising

Advertising

“The move will provide a major relief to the property tax payers as they were not able to pay the tax due to financial constraints. This scheme is also beneficial for those taxpayers who were not able to make payment due to penalties and interest rates,” said Standing Committee Chairman BK Oberoi, adding that the SDMC was planning to announce “more relief to the people” in the coming days.