SDMC allocates ₹41 lakh for facilities at ghats

₹40K allocated for 2 ghats in each ward

In view of the upcoming Chhath Puja celebrations, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Saturday approved ₹41.6 lakh for providing facilities at ghats in all 104 wards under its jurisdiction.

The civic body has allocated ₹40,000 for “two ghats in each ward” in order to provide the “required facilities”. “To increase street lighting at ghats and roads, cleanliness and other facilities, ₹40,000 has been allocated for two ghats in each ward of the SDMC. To facilitate the devotees, booths will also be set up at Chhath ghats,” stated a press note.

Standing Committee chairman B.K. Oberoi said that celebrations will be held “keeping COVID-19 norms in mind” and sanitation measures will be taken across all ghats.