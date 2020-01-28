SDM, policemen injured as farmers hurl stones in Jewar

A Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and several policemen were injured as farmers threw stones at them in Gautambuddha Nagar’s Jewar on Monday. The incident happened in Rohi village where the officials had gone to acquire the last pocket of land for the upcoming Jewar International Airport.

The farmers, alleging unfair treatment by the U.P. government, were demanding better compensation for their land.

Sources said that when the police tried to move them from the protest site and tried to put them into a private bus, farmers resorted to stone pelting, leaving at least four policemen and SDM (Jewar) Gunja Singh, injured. They shouted slogans against the government and vandalised half-a-dozen vehicles.

“Some farmers have been protesting at Dayanatpur village for the last five months under the banner of Jewar Airport Kisan Sangharsh Samiti. Today, they shifted to Junior High School of Rohi village as the District Magistrate was scheduled to transfer the last parcel of land to Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA),” said a local source, requesting anonymity.

“The farmers are demanding four times the circle rate, while the government has offered twice the circle rate. Some of their petitions have been rejected by the Allahabad High Court, while some are still pending,” he said, adding the protesters are on the run after the incident.

Playing down the incident, District Magistrate B.N. Singh said necessary legal action would be taken. “Some disgruntled elements who are already contesting their case in the Allahabad High Court, and were not the owners of land to be transferred, resorted to stone-pelting.” “The SDM was hurt, but then all the villagers came and the transfer took place peacefully,” he added.

Mr. Singh further said that the district administration had transferred the last parcel of land for Jewar International Airport to Yamuna Authority. “In total, 1,334 hectares of land has been transferred in the first phase. In the last seven months, the farmers have been paid ₹3,000 crore. Apart from today’s[Monday] incident, it has been a peaceful exercise,” he said.