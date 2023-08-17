SDM Jyoti Maurya moves HC against abusive online posts

August 17, 2023 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - NEW DELHI

An Uttar Pradesh sub divisional magistrate (SDM) has approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction to delete “news, scenes, audio, video, fake news, and ugly songs” about her circulating on various social media platforms.

Bareilly SDM Jyoti Maurya, in her plea, said the content circulating on social media “includes derogatory language, abusive posts, and false allegations” aimed at tarnishing her character.

“Such actions not only cause emotional trauma but also endanger the petitioner’s personal and professional life,” the petition also stated.

The official has been the subject of harassment on social media after a video of her husband, Alok Maurya, a Class-IV government employee, accusing Ms. Jyoti of leaving him after becoming a civil servant, went viral.

The SDM told the court that “despite the registration of FIR in the matter, no effective steps have been taken by the police”.

“Publishing personal information, messages, and recordings on social media without the petitioner’s consent violates this right and causes significant distress and harm to the petitioner,” the plea also said. She said the content being circulated on social media is defamatory and harassing in nature.

She sought direction to social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram, and news channels not to share any content against the petitioner”.

