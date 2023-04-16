SDM ‘assaulted’ by head constable during raid at illegal factory in Aman Vihar

April 16, 2023 01:50 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police on Saturday said the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Karawal Nagar and some officials have alleged that they were assaulted by a head constable when they went to inspect and seal an “illegal” factory in north-east Delhi’s Aman Vihar area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said, “Sanjay Sondhi, SDM Karawal Nagar, reported that around 1.45 p.m., he and some staff members visited a house in Amar Vihar, Karawal Nagar. They wanted to check an illegal jeans colouring unit at the given address and seal it.”

In his complaint, Mr. Sondhi said that the owner of the house, Head Constable Kuldeep Singh, along with some other persons “assaulted him and his staff” at the spot and did not let them inspect the place.

The DCP said that Mr. Singh is posted with the Security Unit of Delhi Police.

He added that the SDM and the accompanying officials were taken to GTB Hospital for medical examination.

“A case under IPC Sections 186, 353, 332, 342 and 34, as well as the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 Section 92(1) has been registered,” Mr. Tirkey said, adding that the investigation is in progress.