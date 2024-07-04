GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SDF invites Delhi applications for Vidyadhan scholarship

Published - July 04, 2024 12:14 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Sarojini Damodaran Foundation (SDF) on Wednesday announced that it is accepting applications for the Vidyadhan scholarship from economically-disadvantaged students belonging to families earning an annual income of less than ₹2 lakh.

In order to be eligible, students must have passed their Class 10 exams in 2024, from Delhi, and with a minimum score of 80% of 8 CGPA — or 70% and an equivalent CGPA for disabled students.

The selected students will be eligible for a scholarship amount of ₹10,000 per year in Classes 11 and 12. If they continue to perform well, they will be given between ₹15,000 and ₹75,000 per year to help them pursue a degree of their choice, said SDF.

The Vidyathan scholarship was begun in 1999 and extended to the students of Delhi in 2020, said Vidyadhan Delhi program associate Anurag Kushwaha, adding that currently, over 300 students from the Capital are beneficiaries of the scholarship, and 100 more students will receive it this year.

