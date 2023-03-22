Scuffle in north-east Delhi lands five of boys school in hospital; six from another held

March 22, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

Six schoolboys were apprehended for allegedly assaulting and stabbing five others from a different school in north-east Delhi over a rivalry, the police said on Tuesday.

Around 3.10 p.m., the police were informed of a scuffle outside Government Boys Senior Secondary School in Karawal Nagar, in which five of its students sustained stab injuries.

The victims, who were admitted to GTB Hospital, told the police that when they left the school around 2.30 p.m., some students from another school who were waiting outside attacked them.

During investigation, it came to light that the assailants were from Government Boys Senior Secondary School in Nehru Vihar. Using CCTV footage from the crime scene and technical surveillance, the police apprehended six of the school’s students.

An FIR was registered under IPC sections related to attempt to murder and common intention.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said, “During interrogation, one of the apprehended students revealed that three days ago, while on his motorcycle near Dayalpur bus stand, a group of students stopped him and asked him why he was riding near their school.”

When the boy resisted to the bullying, the group allegedly assaulted him.

“Later, he gathered his friends and planned to take revenge on the students who beat him up. He and his group assaulted the students on Tuesday afternoon,” the DCP said, adding that there was no communal angle in the incident.