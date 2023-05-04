Scuffle breaks out between wrestlers and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar

May 04, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - New Delhi

A scuffle broke out at Jantar Mantar between the wrestlers, who are protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and personnel of the Delhi Police late on Wednesday.

The wrestlers alleged that some officers attacked them with batons.

Speaking to reporters amid the chaotic situation, Bajrang Punia said some of the wrestlers had brought wooden beds to sleep due to rain after which some policemen “attacked them”.

He urged citizens and farmers to come to Delhi in support of the protesters. “Take your tractors and come to Delhi before morning. They are abusing sisters and daughters,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said, “During the protest at Jantar Mantar, Mr. Somnath Bharti [AAP MLA] came at the protest site along with folding beds without permission. On intervention, the supporters became aggressive in trying to get the beds out of the truck. Subsequently, a minor altercation took place in which Mr. Somnath Bharti along with two others was detained.”

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Bharti said, “Strange is the situation. BJP’s MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is out and enjoying in spite of having a POCSO FIR against him but just because I supported the demand of women wrestlers for a foldable cot to avoid rain drenched site of Jantar Mantar, I have been detained in Mandir Marg Police Station.”

The wrestlers are protesting against Mr. Singh and have accused him of sexual harassment of many women wrestlers.

Gopal Tiwari, one of the protest organisers, told The Hindu that one Rahul Yadav, who is also a wrestler, was injured in the attack.

“We had got cots due to rain and waterlogging, but the police started throwing them here and there. Then Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat reached there and one three-star officer started abusing them, mainly by pointing at Vinesh,” he said.

“In the process, some police personnel hit Rahul with the foldable cot in the head and then attacked him with sticks and kicks. He has suffered injuries in head and one leg,” he said, adding that the protesters were not allowed to take him to the hospital.

Several purported videos of the incident appeared on the Internet. In one of them, some protesters were seen gathering around a policeman and claiming that he was “still drunk”.

Mr. Tiwari said the protesters caught one policeman drinking in the toilet before the scuffle and wanted to get his medical test done. “But the police threatened us and took him away to protect him,” he said.

He also alleged that that some police personnel manhandled and misbehaved with the women.

In another video, wrestler Vinesh Phogat alleged that one wrestler “suffered head injuries in the attack” and that the police personnel also “misbehaved and pushed” women protesters.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj hit out at the Union government alleging that a Delhi Police officer attacked a wrestler at Jantar Mantar.

“It is being alleged that the officer was drunk,” he wrote and demanded that a medical test of the police officer be conducted.

In another tweet, he wrote, “Central Govt will avoid getting medical test of its Police officer. Lady wrestlers alleged that (the) policeman is intoxicated and he misbehaved with lady wrestlers. What a shame!”