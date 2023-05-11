HamberMenu
Scuffle at seminar on ‘stray dog menace’, organisers blame ‘so-called animal lovers’

BJP leader Vijay Goel, who organised the seminar, said the event addressed the rising incidents of dog attacks; one of the women who interrupted the event accused the organisers of misbehaviour

May 11, 2023 02:17 am | Updated 02:17 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A scuffle broke out at the Constitution Club of India on Wednesday after some people barged in during a seminar on “the menace of stray dogs” organised by senior BJP leader Vijay Goel, the police said.

A senior Delhi Police officer said a minor altercation took place between two women after one of them entered the seminar hall and “disturbed the proceedings”.

“Both slapped each other, after which the police intervened and escorted them out. The matter was resolved after police intervention. No complaint was received,” he added.

Videos of the event that went viral on social media showed the women engaging in a heated exchange of words and pushing each other.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Goel said that the meeting was called to discuss with resident welfare associations (RWAs) and the public the rising incidents of dog attacks and find a resolution “before people start hating dogs”.

“A parallel meeting was organised next to ours using the name of MP Maneka Gandhi. The so-called animal lovers said that they won’t let our meeting take place,” he added.

Animal rights activist Yogita Bhayana, who was among those who interrupted the seminar, accused the organisers of misbehaviour. “We wanted to speak our mind. Rather than giving us a platform, they started thrashing us,” she alleged.

Yogesh Verma, BJP councillor from Keshav Puram, who attended the seminar, told The Hindu that about 10-15 people entered the hall and caused a ruckus, but some of them were given a chance to speak. “We convinced them that we do not hate dogs. We wanted everyone’s opinion to solve the problem,” he said.

