Scuffle at DU event: FIR over ‘molesting’ woman

The police on Tuesday registered an FIR against unknown persons for allegedly molesting a woman during an event organised on International Women’s Day in North Campus.
An officer said the FIR has been registered under IPC Section of voluntarily causing hurt and molestation, at Maurice Nagar police station, after a woman filed a complaint in the matter.
A minor scuffle had broken out between two groups over slogans raised during an event organised on the DU campus.
The groups were separated by the policemen deployed at the event, said the officer. In the evening, a woman filed a complaint against unknown persons for molesting her when she objected to anti-Army posters displayed at the event.
“We are trying to obtain CCTV and mobile recordings of the scuffle that broke out on Monday to identify the people involved in the case,” said the officer.
