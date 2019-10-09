Scribe’s phone stolen from car parked outside Pusa Institute

On returning from her morning walk at Pusa Institute in west Delhi, a 47-year-old journalist found her car’s window broken and mobile phone stolen on Tuesday morning.

Ravinder Bawa from New Rajinder Nagar, who works as a freelance journalist, said she had parked her car right outside the institute before leaving for the walk at 7 a.m.

₹10,000 cash

“When I realised that I was carrying my phone for the walk, I returned and kept it on my car’s dashboard. My car had a pouch, which had nearly ₹10,000,” she said.

At 8 a.m. when Ms. Bawa returned, she saw the window pane from the passenger side was broken.

“First, I checked my belongings like wallet and water bottle. They were in their place. Then I checked the dashboard and realised the phone has been stolen,” she said.

Following this, Ms. Bawa asked people who were present at the spot.

‘A gang at play’

“They told me that it has been happening often on this stretch and there could be a gang at play. I suspect that the person who stole my phone might have seen me putting it inside the dashboard,” she said.

The woman then went to Inderpuri police station and lodged an e-FIR for theft.

“The Station House Officer said that technical surveillance has been mounted on the phone. I also told him about the possibility of a gang being active in the area and that perhaps, a PCR van can be deployed,” she said.

A case has been registered into the matter, the police said.