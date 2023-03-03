HamberMenu
Scribe molested in south-east Delhi; DCW chief seeks action

March 03, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal

Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal | Photo Credit: File Photo

An autorickshaw driver molested a woman journalist on Wednesday in south-east Delhi’s New Friends Colony, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said on Thursday. Ms. Maliwal said the incident took place on Wednesday evening. “The woman alleged that the driver harassed her and acted obscenely. She tried to use the safety feature of the ride-hailing app but was unable to connect,” the DCW chief said. The commission has sought an FIR and an action-taken report. The police said they hadn’t received any complaint regarding the case.

Related Topics

Delhi / sexual assault & rape

