Scribe molested in south-east Delhi; DCW chief seeks action

An autorickshaw driver molested a woman journalist on Wednesday in south-east Delhi’s New Friends Colony, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said on Thursday. Ms. Maliwal said the incident took place on Wednesday evening. “The woman alleged that the driver harassed her and acted obscenely. She tried to use the safety feature of the ride-hailing app but was unable to connect,” the DCW chief said. The commission has sought an FIR and an action-taken report. The police said they hadn’t received any complaint regarding the case.