Scribe held in Official Secrets Act case

NEW DELHI

18 September 2020 23:46 IST

A freelance journalist was on Monday arrested in an Official Secrets Act case, the Delhi police said on Friday.

A senior police officer said that accused Rajeev Sharma is a resident of Pitampura. He was found to be in possession of some classified documents related to Defence. An FIR was registered at Janakpuri.

An investigation into the matter is in progress and further details will be shared in due course, the officer added.

“He will be taken to places from where he procured the documents. We are going through his phone data and call records. The phone and pen drive seized from him have been sent for forensic examination,” added the officer.

Mr. Sharma, who have worked with leading newspapers, was produced before a Magistrate on Tuesday. He was sent to police custody for six days.