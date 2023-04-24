ADVERTISEMENT

Scribe from Malayalam TV channel assaulted, robbed in east Delhi

April 24, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - New Delhi

D. Dhanasumod, the Delhi Bureau chief of Media One, sustained several injuries on Saturday; the police said the investigation is on to nab the three accused

Mehul Malpani

A journalist with a Malayalam TV news channel was allegedly assaulted and robbed by three men near east Delhi’s Sanjay Lake park, the police said on Sunday.

D. Dhanasumod, the Delhi bureau chief of Kerala-based MediaOne, filed a complaint that he had been robbed around 9 p.m. on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

Mr. Dhanasumod, 43, said he had taken a bus from his office on Panchkuian Road to Mangalam Chowk and was walking to his home when a man approached him near Sanjay Park lake asking for a matchbox. “When I told him I didn’t have one, two others came and started assaulting me.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When Mr. Dhanasumod shouted for help, one of the accused struck him with a knife six to seven times. “They took my phone and wallet but fled after someone ran towards me after hearing my screams for help.”

The victim called the police with his other phone and was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for treatment. He received injuries to the abdomen, left hand and lower back.

The officer said a case under IPC Sections 394, 397 and 34 has been registered at the Pandav Nagar police station and investigation to nab the accused is under way.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US