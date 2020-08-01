Scribe found dead

New Delhi

01 August 2020 01:24 IST

A 24-year-old journalist was found dead in her house in Welcome on Friday, the police said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, an officer said, adding that no note has been recovered. Her family said she was upset after she lost her job of a TV anchor. The police said they have initiated the inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.

