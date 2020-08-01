Delhi

Scribe found dead

A 24-year-old journalist was found dead in her house in Welcome on Friday, the police said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, an officer said, adding that no note has been recovered. Her family said she was upset after she lost her job of a TV anchor. The police said they have initiated the inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 1, 2020 1:27:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/scribe-found-dead/article32244772.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY