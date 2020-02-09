Scrap trader shot dead over monetary dispute

A 24-year-old scrap trader was shot dead by assailants allegedly over a monetary dispute in Maulana Azad Colony here on Saturday, the police said.

The incident happened at 12.45 p.m. under Loni border police station area when the unidentified assailants fired four rounds at Salim, killing him on the spot, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

A fellow scrap dealer, identified as Shafeeq has been detained in connection with the death, Mr. Jadaun said.

Salim’s elder brother told the police that the victim was shot dead as he had asked Shafeeq to repay dues of ₹4 lakh.

Shafeeq used to purchase copper wires from Saleem, but of late was trying to switch to another business, the brother said. Saleem used to constantly ask Shafeeq to clear his dues, he said.

The brother has also levelled allegations against eight persons for their involvement in the murder.

The CCTV footage of the area is being analysed to identify all the accused, the SP said.

No FIR lodged

No FIR has not been lodged yet, Mr. Jadaun said, adding that everyone involved in the case will be nabbed after an investigation.