Scindia inaugurates Eastern Cross Taxiways, fourth runway at Delhi airport

July 14, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - New Delhi

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on July 14 inaugurated dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways and the fourth runway at the Delhi airport.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which is also the country’s largest airport, handles more than 1,500 aircraft movements every day.

The Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT), which is 2.1 kilometres long, will reduce the time spent on the tarmac by passengers after landing and before take-off of flights.

With the ECT, the airport will also be the only one in the country to have an elevated taxiway with roads passing below it.

The ECT will connect the northern and southern airfields on the eastern side of the airport and will reduce the taxiing distance for an aircraft by seven kilometres. It can handle wide-body aircraft, including A-380 and B-777 and B-747.

Now, the airport will have four runways -- RW 09/27, RW 11R/29L, RW 10/28 and RW 11L/29R.

IGIA is operated by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a consortium led by GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.

Civil aviation sector witnessing growth phase: Scindia

Mr. Scindia said the country’s civil aviation sector is witnessing the beginning of the growth phase and that the number of planes with domestic airlines will increase to 1,500 from 720 at present.

The civil aviation sector is contributing to the rise of the economic power of India, he said and highlighted the aircraft orders placed by airlines, including Air India.

“India is aiming high... This is beginning of the growth phase (of civil aviation sector),” the minister said ahead of the inauguration of the fourth runway and the Eastern Cross Taxiwaysat the Delhi airport.

Mr. Scindia also said that he has asked the Delhi airport operator DIAL to have the fourth terminal by October.

G.M. Rao, Group Chairman of GMR Group, said the ECT and the fourth runway will help enhance operational efficiency and increase capacity. He was speaking at the inauguration of the fourth runway and the ECT at the airport.