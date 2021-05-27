Scientific management of waste generated needs to be ensured in interest of public health: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has observed that scientific management of waste generated in the course of operations of the Armed forces like artillery and ammunition needs to be ensured in the interest of public health and environment.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel observed that the waste generated by military weapons, domestic, industrial, biological and e-waste were required to be disposed scientifically.

“We hope the authorities will take all necessary measures required for protection of environment at all levels, including proper management of biomedical, domestic, solid, electrical and electronic waste as per statutory rules,. Scientific management of other waste generated in the course of operations of the armed forces like artillery and other ammunition has also to be ensured in the interest of public health, sanitation and environment,” the Bench said.

Earlier, the green panel had directed the Armed Forces to convene a meeting with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to develop an in-house monitoring mechanism for scientific waste management.

The observations came when the Tribunal was hearing a plea moved by retired officer Air Marshal Anil Chopra who said that the waste generated by military weapons, domestic, industrial, bio-medical and e-waste was required to be disposed scientifically in the interest of public health and environment.