Schoolteacher, husband die of COVID-19

A contract teacher of a North Delhi Municipal Corporation school and her husband died due to COVID-19, an official from the North civic body said on Sunday.

According to a senior official from the civic body, the teacher had last worked on April 18. She was admitted to a hospital on May 2 and died on May 4. Her test report confirmed her to be COVID-19 positive only on May 5. Her husband – who had already contracted the virus – died a day before her death, the official added.

The couple is survived by two sons and compensation for the family would soon be finalised, the official said.

Meanwhile, a malaria inspector from Karol Bagh, who also works for the civic body, has been found to be COVID-19 positive. The staffer was taken to LNJP hospital and was discharged after a preliminary check-up.