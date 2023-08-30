Schoolteacher booked for ‘hurling communal slurs’ at Muslim students

August 30, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

The police here has booked a government schoolteacher for allegedly hurling communal slurs at students belonging to the Muslim community, an official said on Tuesday.The Delhi police have booked a government school teacher for allegedly hurling communal slurs at students belonging to the Muslim community, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident, which occurred on August 23 at Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Gandhi Nagar, follows a recent case in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, where a teacher was allegedly caught on tape asking students to slap a Muslim boy and making objectionable remarks.

The teacher has been booked under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), and 298 (uttering words etc. with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings).

DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said, “The probe is at the preliminary stage and we are investigating the case from all angles.”

The Delhi government said an inquiry panel has been constituted and that guidelines are being issued to all schoolteachers and principals to prevent discrimination on the grounds of religion, caste, region or language.

A student’s father said the teacher, identified as Hema Gulati, was talking about India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 when she insulted children and made derogatory remarks.

‘Bid to divide children’

“She said Muslims haven’t contributed to the Independence struggle. She even insulted our religious book, the Quran, and made disparaging comments about Mulims consuming meat. She later told the students not to inform their families about the conversation,” said another student’s mother.

A student in the FIR said, “Just because I am a Muslim, can I not identify myself as Indian?”

The mother of a student told The Hindu, “This was a clear case of communal hatred. The teacher has done this previously also. She’s creating a wedge between Hindu and Muslim students.”

Parents of some students said they had on Friday gone to meet the teacher, who spoke to them rudely.

‘Feel unsafe’

A student’s father said they are planning to get their child admitted to a new school because they feel unsafe.

‘Other students clapped’

“My son told me that when the teacher was humiliating them, the other students were clapping. We feel so small today… What have we been reduced to?” he said.

Another parent said, “Action needs to be taken against such teachers who create a divide in classrooms.”

“We demand that the teacher be removed from the school. She should not be allowed to teach in any school because she will do the same wherever she goes,” another parent said.