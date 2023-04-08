Schools violating norms on books, uniforms to face strict action: Atishi

April 08, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - NEW DELHI

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Friday directed government officials to take strict action against private schools that are allegedly compelling parents of students to buy expensive books and uniforms from specified vendors or shops.

Guidelines issued by the Education Department last year gave parents the freedom to buy books and uniforms for their children from any place of their convenience.

However, Ms. Atishi said she has continuously received complaints of these norms being violated. “Private schools are not following the guidelines issued on this matter. Recently, some parents also met me and brought this to my notice.

“Schools that are forcing parents to buy uniforms and books at high prices from themselves or from a specified vendor should be identified and strict action should be taken against them,” she added.

According to the Education Department guidelines, private schools must display a class-wise list of books and other study materials on their website before the beginning of the new academic session for the information of parents.

The norms also state that private schools cannot change the colour, design or other specifications of school uniforms for at least three years.