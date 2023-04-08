HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Schools violating norms on books, uniforms to face strict action: Atishi

The Delhi Education Minister said she has continuously received complaints of private schools forcing parents of students to buy books and uniforms from specific vendors

April 08, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Education Minister Atishi.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Friday directed government officials to take strict action against private schools that are allegedly compelling parents of students to buy expensive books and uniforms from specified vendors or shops.

Guidelines issued by the Education Department last year gave parents the freedom to buy books and uniforms for their children from any place of their convenience.

However, Ms. Atishi said she has continuously received complaints of these norms being violated. “Private schools are not following the guidelines issued on this matter. Recently, some parents also met me and brought this to my notice.

“Schools that are forcing parents to buy uniforms and books at high prices from themselves or from a specified vendor should be identified and strict action should be taken against them,” she added.

According to the Education Department guidelines, private schools must display a class-wise list of books and other study materials on their website before the beginning of the new academic session for the information of parents.

The norms also state that private schools cannot change the colour, design or other specifications of school uniforms for at least three years.

Related Topics

Delhi / education / school

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.