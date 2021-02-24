Schools told to sensitise students on cyberbullying

The DoE has asked schools to refer to guidelines on safe online learning.

‘Rising cases of online exploitation’

The Delhi government has issued a circular to all the heads of schools to educate students and their parents about the safe use of Internet and sensitise them about cyberbullying and online threats as they continue to attend classes online due to the pandemic.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) said a study has been conducted by India Child Protection Fund (ICPF) regarding online exploitation of children and increase in activities related to child sexual abuse material, which indicates a sharp rise in demand for online child pornography during the lockdown. Therefore, it said that it is imperative to make children and their parents aware about the safe use of Internet.

In a letter to school heads, DoE said school education has shifted from the carefree days of learning together in safe school environments to online mode.

“The Internet spaces are growing and multiplying and data security, privacy and protection is inadequate to keep a check on this. It is important that everyone is aware of the risks that could be associated with being connected to Internet,” the DOE said in a circular.

The DoE has asked schools to refer to guidelines on “safe online learning in times of COVID-19” which were jointly developed by the NCERT and UNESCO. Schools have been asked to share information and the guidelines with students and parents.