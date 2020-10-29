Schools to remain shut: Sisodia

NEW DELHI

29 October 2020 00:15 IST

Parents cagey about sending children for physical classes

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday announced that all schools in Delhi will remain closed until further orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Sisodia said that there were some parents who expressed anxiousness and fear about schools reopening. “We assured them that schools will not reopen for now,” he said.

“Teachers, parents, and students have been wondering if schools will reopen during this difficult time. Many parents have also expressed their fear, especially if students congregate on school premises in close quarters,” said Mr. Sisodia, before announcing the continued closure of schools.

The Minister added that the possibility of spike in cases, or catching COVID-19 on school premises is high.

Even in countries where schools have reopened, cases have increased among students. “Keeping parent’s fear in mind, and the potential risk this can pose to children, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi government has decided to put children’s safety first, and hence, all schools will remain shut until further orders,” he added.

Parents welcome move

Parents have welcomed the government’s decision.

While online learning has been challenging and does not match the social environment of a school, nothing is more important than the safety of “our children”, said parents.

Preeti Khachroo Chandra, whose 12-year-old daughter studies in a private school, said: “The government’s decision makes a lot of sense. From the safety perspective of children, there is limited infrastructure at schools to have social distancing and other hygiene protocols. With the number of cases spiking in Delhi, it does not make sense to send children to schools. Their immune systems are sensitive and susceptible.”

Low attendance

Meanwhile, private schools in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar are struggling to get students of Classes 9-12 back in classrooms as parents are apprehensive of sending their wards to school.

Private schools recorded 14% attendance on Tuesday, while government and aided schools clocked 39% in Noida and Greater Noida, said government officials.