Delhi

Schools to remain shut for all classes, says CM

The Delhi government on Friday said schools will remain closed for all classes till further orders due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. It has also suspended the conduct of all physical examination activities.

“Due to rising cases of COVID-19, schools in Delhi will remain closed for all classes till further orders,” tweeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In order, the Directorate of Education said: “In view of the sudden surge in the COVID cases, all the Heads of Govt., Govt. Aided and Unaided Recognised Schools are hereby informed that conduct of all Academic and Examination Activities through physical mode shall remain suspended with immediate effect till further orders.”

It added that schools must ensure that no student of Classes IX to XII is called to the campus for any kind of academic or examination activity such as practice of practicals, mid-term and annual examination-related work till further orders. Teaching and learning activities may be conducted through digital modes, it said.

The Delhi government had last week announced that students of any class will not be called to the school

However, schools were allowed to call the students of Classes IX to XII with the consent of parents and following the Standard Operating Procedure for providing proper guidance regarding mid-term and annual examinations-related activities.

The CBSE Board examinations are scheduled to start in the first week of May.

