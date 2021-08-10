Schools to have quarantine rooms, staggered timings

A student sanitises her hand at the entry gate of a government school in Delhi on Monday. SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

NEW DELHI

10 August 2021 05:51 IST

Delhi govt. issues guidelines for reopening of schools for students of Classes X-XII

The Delhi government on Monday issued a set of guidelines and a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the reopening of schools for students of Classes X-XII.

Students can now visit the schools for admission-related work, counselling, guidance and practical activities related to Board examinations.

Safety measures include staggered timings to ensure there is no crowding at the entry and exit gates of the campus. Also, there needs to be a minimum gap of one hour between the exit of students in morning school and the next batch coming in the evening, at schools that run on double shifts.

A quarantine room will have to be created in each school for emergencies.

The schools will have to ensure that written consent is obtained from parents of all students who are willing to visit the school, and heads of schools will have to make a specific schedule as per the capacity of the classroom/labs following COVID-appropriate behaviour.

An order from the Directorate of Education said, “All required measures/precautions like social distancing, wearing of face mask, etc. need to be observed by everyone at all times.”

The government has mandated that all employees and students will have to go through thermal scanning before entering school premises, and anyone having cold/cough/fever or flu-like symptoms shall not be allowed to attend school. Students will be told not to share stationery and books.

It added that online classes/digital distance learning shall continue and those students who wish to continue their studies through online classes shall be allowed to do so. Health checkups and referral services situated on school premises, or conducted from there, can also resume, the order stated. The heads of schools have been asked to ensure that all teachers and employees are vaccinated on priority. Schools have been directed to upload daily status of vaccinated staff on a link.

No fresh admissions

There will be no fresh admission this session in Classes VI, VII and XI in Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas, which are in the process of being upgraded to Schools of Specialised Excellence, according to the DoE.