Schools to focus on holistic development

Sisodia conducts first Delhi Board of School Education meeting; rote learning to be discouraged

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that the Delhi Board of School Education will bring in the next generation reforms in education and changes in the evaluation process, which will move away from rote learning and encourage a holistic development of a student.

Mr. Sisodia who is the president of the Board conducted its first meeting after it was registered under the Society Registration Act, 1860. The meeting was attended by the nominated and ex-officio members of the Board.

The government plans to rollout the new Board in select schools from the academic session 2021-2022.

Continue the good work

He said that the Board aims to continue the work done in the last six years that has changed the perception of government schools in the country.

Mr. Sisodia said that the purpose of the Delhi Board of School Education is to move towards giving a holistic picture of each learner, which goes beyond scholastic ability in subjects to include values and skills required in the future such as critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration.

“It will emphasise on continuous formative assessments. The main aim of setting up the board is that the assessment system should become a partner of learning and not an authority of testing”. He added that the government wants to encourage a growth mindset among students, which would be strengthened by making it part of regular assessment.

“We have to ensure that our children are not only efficient in their subjects but are also deeply connected to their family, society and nation. On the one hand, our goal is that the learner is able to use the knowledge for the purpose of profession/ industry for livelihood, but on the other hand we must ensure that the learner is ready to use his/her knowledge and skills to contribute to the development of his/her family, society and the nation at large with full responsibility,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Different curricula

Speaking about the growth mindset, he said that after introduction of curricula such as happiness curriculum, entrepreneurship mindset curriculum and Deshbhakti curriculum that help in the building of healthy mindsets in our learners, it becomes important that assessment methods change. “At the end of formal education, just as we ensure knowledge of information and facts, we should also be able to say with certainty that the learner has developed a growth mindset and a problem-solving approach,” he said.

Teachers’ feedback

The Board, he said will also empower teachers to achieve their full potential by giving them timely feedback on specific actions they take to help every child. It will also use modern technology to ensure a personalised learning experience for students.

“Artificial intelligence, game-based assessments will be put to use to create a system where every student is regularly evaluated on the basis of his/her strengths and enters the next phase of their life with a deep understanding of their unique strengths,” he said.