Delhi

Schools to continue with online classes in new session

The Delhi government on Thursday said that physical attendance at schools for students of any class in the new academic session is not needed till further orders.

In an order issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), schools were told that teaching and learning activities may commence from April 1 for students through digital mode for academic session 2021-22.

“It is clarified that students of any class should not be called physically to school for the academic session 2021-22 till further orders. However, teaching-learning activities may be commenced from April 1, 2021 for students through digital modes for the new academic session,” the DoE said.

It added that students of Classes IX to XII (session 2020-21) may be called to school only for providing academic guidance and support to them for mid-term exams, pre-board/annual/board examinations, practical exams, project work, internal assessment following the standard operating procedure to ensure protection from COVID-19 and with the consent of the parents.

