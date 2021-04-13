Schools shut for all classes, clarifies DoE

NEW DELHI

‘No Class 9-12 student should be called to school’

The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Monday issued a circular to clarify that all schools in the Capital shall remain closed for all students until further orders.

The clarification was issued after an order by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Saturday stated that students of Classes 9-12 may be called to school for providing academic guidance and support for examinations and project.

This contradicted the DoE’s circular issued on Friday that ordered that all academic and exam activities through physical mode for all classes shall remain suspended till further orders.

The DoE’s clarification read, “Govt. Aided, Unaided Private Recognized Schools of Directorate of Education and Local Bodies i.e. MCDs. NDMC & Delhi Cantonment Board of Delhi shall continue to remain closed for all the students till further orders”. It has clarified that no student of Classes 9-12 should be called physically to the school for mid-term exams/pre-board exams/annual exams/Board examinations, practical exams/project works/ internal assessments or any other academic and non-academic activities till further orders.

The circular added that the heads of schools are authorised to call teachers/staffers as per requirementfor online/semi-online teaching-learning activities and any other examination-related work maintaining COVID-appropriate behaviour and following the standard operating procedure issued by the competent authorities from time to time.