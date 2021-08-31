Schools reopening: staggered lunch breaks, 50% occupancy

DDMA issues guidelines, students will need parents’ consent to attend classes

To ensure COVID-appropriate measures are followed, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued a Standard Operating Procedure for reopening of schools and colleges from September 1.

Schools for Classes IX-XII have been permitted to resume. The guidelines include allowing only 50% of students per classroom, thermal screening, staggered entry and exit timings, and staggered lunch breaks.

The schools are also mandated to have a quarantine facility on campus to deal with any emergencies.

Emotional support

The teachers have been asked to provide counselling and emotional support to students. “Teachers are expected to understand the current academic level of their students, establish a deep connection, initiate learning process, bridge the learning gaps to strengthen and recapitulate the foundational subject specific competency of the previous class,” the guidelines stated.

The government had said no student would be forced to attend physical classes and the consent of parents is mandatory. The classes would continue in blended mode and students, teachers and non-teaching staff living in containment zones will not be allowed to come to schools and colleges.

“Schools and colleges should prepare a timetable as per occupancy limit of classrooms following COVID norms. A maximum 50% students per classroom may be called depending upon capacity. The seating arrangement should be done in such a way that seats are occupied in an alternate manner,” the guidelines said.

It added that lunch breaks may also be staggered and preferably be held in open areas. Students should also be advised to not share lunch, books and stationery items, the guidelines added.

Schools have also been instructed to thoroughly and regularly sanitise all buildings, and vehicles used for transportation. The management has also been told to ensure proper handwashing arrangements and discourage visits from guests.

Apart from the opening of schools, the DDMA said that all other activities allowed and prohibited as per its earlier orders will remain in force till September 16.