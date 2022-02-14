Schools reopen for junior classes

Many children attend schools for the first time; some parents express nervousness about their children settling in the new setting

Physical classes for primary and secondary students resumed on Monday with several students attending school for the first time. To deal with the large number of students, schools in the Capital have opened in a graded manner. For classes 9 to 12 schools were opened last week.

Pratima Goyal, parent of a class one student, spent her day anxiously waiting outside the school gate hoping that her son would make it through the day without calling out for her. “School started two years ago but he has had very little social interaction with other children of his age. It was high time that schools reopened. We did not hesitate to send him back on the first day itself,” Ms. Goyal said.

However, with classes still being conducted in hybrid mode, not all parents were ready to send their children back to school. Anshula Singh, a parent of a class six student, said that due to circumstances arising during the pandemic, she and her family had to move two hours away from the school in South Delhi where her son was admitted.

“Right now with hybrid education, he will manage as the quality of teaching at his present school is better. But once 100% physical attendance is made mandatory, we will have to look for another school, as it is not possible for him to travel so far,” Ms. Singh said.

Speaking on the issue, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently said that young children were eagerly waiting for schools to open and that childhood is incomplete without school. “I pray to God that we never have to close schools again,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a tweet.