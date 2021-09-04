Schools need to expand role to make education a mass movement: Sisodia

NEW DELHI

04 September 2021 03:44 IST

Heads finish course on skill development

During an interaction with heads of Delhi government schools, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the institutes have to expand their role to make education a mass movement.

He added that the school heads need to play the role of education leaders and engage the community with the school so that the learning environment is not confined to the boundary walls. The heads of schools completed a Cluster Leadership Development Programme (CLDP) for their professional development and leadership upskilling of school heads of government schools in Delhi on Friday.

Mr. Sisodia said, “This programme plays a multifaceted role for the education ecosystem. If this programme is not in place, then many aspects of education will remain untouched. This programme has helped in creating an environment of education leadership.”

Advertising

Advertising

“Our school heads have to play a role as education leaders. This will not only benefit the schools of a cluster but also the rest of the citizens living within the geographical radius of that cluster and an environment for education will be created in the entire region,” Mr. Sisodia said.