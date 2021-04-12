‘Schools may call students for guidance’

The District Disaster Management Authority in an order issued on Saturday said students of classes IX-XII may be called to school only for academic guidance, exam support and project work/internal assessment with consent of parents and in adherence to the prescribed standard operating procedures for COVID safety issued by the Directorate of Education.

The order by the DDMA, issued by Chief Secretary of Delhi Vijay Dev, comes a day after the Directorate of Education ordered that all academic and examination activities through physical mode for all Classes shall remain suspended with immediate effect till further orders.

The Central Board for Secondary Examination has said that it plans to continue with the scheduled Class X and XII board examinations from the first week of May despite calls from various sections to conduct the examination online or postpone it till the COVID-19 situation in the country improves.