Schools in north-east release exam schedule; students recount horror

For 12-year-old Samir, a resident of Khajuri Khas, the last 10 days at home have been anything but a usual holiday.

In the aftermath of the communal violence which erupted in north-east Delhi between February 23 and 25, schools in the area were shut and annual examinations got rescheduled.

“The exams were cancelled due to the violence. I have five more [exams] left and I want them to be over soon so that the tension gets reduced,” said Samir.

While several students at Sarvodya Bal Vidyalaya said that they were scared of stepping out on the streets alone, others said they were ready to “face it” now.

Nazra Bi, a Class IX student of the school, said: “It all started when my History exam was on. Around 5.30 p.m., teachers escorted us out and we went home with our parents. Everyone kept saying that shoot-outs had taken place and people were very scared.”

Stating that almost all her neighbours have decided to return to their respective villages, Nazra said, “My mother also keeps saying that we should go back to Moradabad. But what is the point? The NRC will be implemented in the village as well, right? So I don’t find any logic in the statement that we will be safer there.”

Special parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) were held in government and aided schools in north-east Delhi for the second day on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, visited schools in the area and interacted with the parents.

“For days in a row following the incidents of violence, people were scared of stepping out of their houses. Now, as the students have started attending schools again, they have gathered courage. They have understood that the situation is under control and that they do not need to worry about anything,” said Mr. Sisodia.

Morada, a housewife who attended the parent-teacher meeting, said: “Apart from releasing the new schedule for the examinations, the teachers also told us to ensure that we drop our children and pick them up from the school for the sake of their safety.”