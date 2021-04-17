Schools in Haryana to remain shut till April 30

CHANDIGARH

17 April 2021 01:25 IST

Teachers asked to come to schools

The Haryana government has decided to close schools for students of Classes I to XII till April 30, owing to spike in COVID-19 cases.

As per the order, the decision will be applicable for government schools as well as private ones.

An official statement, however, said that all teachers will continue to come to schools like before so that examination results can be prepared and released on April 30. It added that the new academic session, 2021-2022, can be started from May 1 this year.

“The admission process and other administrative work will continue in the schools as before,” the statement also said.