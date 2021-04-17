Delhi

Schools in Haryana to remain shut till April 30

The Haryana government has decided to close schools for students of Classes I to XII till April 30, owing to spike in COVID-19 cases.

As per the order, the decision will be applicable for government schools as well as private ones.

An official statement, however, said that all teachers will continue to come to schools like before so that examination results can be prepared and released on April 30. It added that the new academic session, 2021-2022, can be started from May 1 this year.

“The admission process and other administrative work will continue in the schools as before,” the statement also said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 17, 2021 2:27:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/schools-in-haryana-to-remain-shut-till-april-30/article34340004.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY