Schools in Delhi centres of corruption: BJP

April 10, 2024 - New Delhi

The BJP on Tuesday called government schools in the Capital as “centres of corruption”, a day after the High Court recommended action against officials responsible for their poor state in north-east Delhi.

Levelling the allegation, BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh said due to corruption, students have been devoid of even basic facilities in the city schools, largely impacting those belonging to economically weaker sections.

City BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the court’s observation has proved true his party’s claims about the Delhi’s education system.

He said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Education Minister Atishi should be held accountable for the poor state of city schools.

