Schools in Capital to remain closed for all classes till October 5

Centre had given option of partial reopening from September 21

The Delhi government on Friday said all schools in the Capital will remain closed for all classes till October 5. The announcement put to rest speculation about schools in the city being allowed to open for students between Class 9 and 12.

While several restrictions have been eased in different phases of ‘Unlock’ since June 8, educational institutions continue to be closed.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare however, as a part of the ‘Unlock’ measures, has permitted the partial opening of schools from September 21 on a voluntary basis for students in Classes 9-12 so that they can take guidance from their teachers.

The Ministry has also come up with a set of guidelines that include specific measures to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It said students would be allowed to visit subject to written consent of their parents/guardians and that during such visits, teacher-student interactions must be organised in a staggered manner.

The Delhi government said that online teaching and learning activities will continue as usual and heads of schools are authorised to call teachers/staff as per requirement for smooth conduct of online classes, teaching/learning activities and any other work.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.