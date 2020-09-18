Schools in Capital to remain closed for all classes till October 5

The Delhi government on Friday said all schools in the Capital will remain closed for all classes till October 5. The announcement put to rest speculation about schools in the city being allowed to open for students between Class 9 and 12.
While several restrictions have been eased in different phases of ‘Unlock’ since June 8, educational institutions continue to be closed.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare however, as a part of the ‘Unlock’ measures, has permitted the partial opening of schools from September 21 on a voluntary basis for students in Classes 9-12 so that they can take guidance from their teachers.
The Ministry has also come up with a set of guidelines that include specific measures to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
It said students would be allowed to visit subject to written consent of their parents/guardians and that during such visits, teacher-student interactions must be organised in a staggered manner.
The Delhi government said that online teaching and learning activities will continue as usual and heads of schools are authorised to call teachers/staff as per requirement for smooth conduct of online classes, teaching/learning activities and any other work.
Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath