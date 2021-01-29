Schools for Class 9, 11 students, colleges, diploma institutions in Delhi to reopen from February 5

All schools for classes 9 and 11 students as well as degree diploma institutions in the national capital will reopen from February 5, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.
The conditions would be similar to the ones announced when schools reopened for students of classes 10 and 12 on January 18, he said, adding that students will attend classes only with the consent of parents, physical attendance will not be compulsory and all schools and colleges will be expected to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.
"Schools for classes 9 and 11 students, as well as colleges and degree diploma institutions will reopen in Delhi from February 5, following COVID protocols. The students will attend classes in a staggered manner and with the permission of parents," Sisodia said.
Schools were closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.
