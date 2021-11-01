Schools for all classes set to open today

Schools for all classes are scheduled to open from Monday at 50% capacity, following a green signal from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. However, with Deepavali approaching, most private schools are calling students only from the following week.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has in a circular said that heads of school should ensure that students attend the classes only with parental consent and that attendance is not compulsory as the classes will continue in a hybrid mode.

“Heads of school should plan a timetable as per the capacity/occupancy limit of the classrooms/labs following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. As the situation varies from school to school, the school schedule may be staggered to avoid crowding in the classrooms and at the school’s main entrance/exit gate. Lunch breaks may also be staggered to avoid crowding,” the DoE said.

COVID-appropriate behaviour, it said needs to be ensured and the district administration has been asked to cordon off the area being used for vaccination, ration distribution or as testing centres in schools to prevent intermingling of students with persons visiting these centres.

The district administration has also been asked not to deploy teachers on COVID-19 duties as they will be required in teaching-learning activities.