Schools disaffiliated by CBSE in Delhi continue functioning as usual; students, parents say they don’t know about the derecognition

A few days have passed since the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on November 6 withdrew affiliation to 16 schools in Delhi for allowing ‘dummy admissions’ — enrolling students who skip school and attend classes at coaching institutes to prepare for competitive entrance examinations.

The development was likely to cause concern among students at these schools. While the derecognised schools have the option to reapply for affiliation after working on the issues pointed out by the CBSE, the process may take up to a year. In the meantime, while the students from Classes 1 to 9 may not be directly impacted, those set to appear for their Board examinations may have little choice except to shift to another school in the middle of the year.

However, when The Hindu visited some of these disaffiliated schools, which are concentrated in Narela, Nangloi, Alipur, and Mundka, little sense of alarm was felt among the students and their parents. Most said they did not know about the punitive action, given that the schools had not yet changed or taken down the signboards declaring their affiliation with the CBSE or posted notices outside about the derecognition.

Rohit (name changed), a Class 12 student enrolled in Khemo Devi Public School in Narela, who was visiting the school to complete a formality, said he did not know about the CBSE’s action.

Donning a cap bearing the name of his coaching institute from where he is preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination, Rohit said he comes to school only to appear for Board examinations based on the instructions from his institute in Punjabi Bagh.

The school’s principal was not available for comment.

Outside Vivekanand School in Narela, which has also been disaffiliated and where students could be seen playing around, a parent said he had managed to get both his children ‘dummy admissions’ but refused to share any further information.

A parent who had come to pick up his child from Vivekanand School’s kindergarten said, “If it is true that the school has been disaffiliated, we will look for other schools in the area.”

Asha, who works as a domestic help and whose daughter studies at SGN Public School in Nangloi, said, “I don’t know anything about this yet. If it is true that the students here won’t be able to appear for Board examinations, I will consider shifting her to a government school.”

Satya Prakash Pandey of the All India Parents’ Association claimed that the schools that allow ‘dummy admissions’ have a nexus with coaching institutes and that the students there are falsely marked present throughout the year.

Sudha Acharya, the principal of ITL Public School and president of the south-west chapter of CBSE Sahodaya (a forum for principals aimed at facilitating collaborations and sharing resources among schools), said, “The number of schools offering dummy admissions has increased after the Common University Entrance Test [CUET] was implemented because there is no weightage given to Board examinations anymore.”

Since 2022, universities across the country have been admitting students on the basis of their CUET scores. Several entrance examinations, such as CUET and JEE, have high cut-offs due to the large number of candidates appearing for them and require students only to have appeared for the Board examinations after meeting minimum mark requirements; 75% for JEE (general category students) and 50% for CUET (general category).

The background

All Class 10 and Class 12 students are required to have 75% attendance to appear for the Board examinations, according to the CBSE’s norms.

The Board had announced on November 6 that it had acted against a total of 21 schools, five of which are based in Rajasthan, after conducting a series of surprise inspections across the two States on September 3 and issuing them show-cause notices. Of the 16 schools in the Capital, six schools were downgraded from senior secondary to secondary level.

“We are taking decisive action to send a clear message to all affiliated institutions to resist the lure of accepting dummy or non-attending admissions,” the CBSE had said in the statement.